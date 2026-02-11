Green Bay hosts Purdue Fort Wayne following Hadnot’s 22-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-11, 8-6 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (14-12, 9-6 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday,…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-11, 8-6 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (14-12, 9-6 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Green Bay after Corey Hadnot II scored 22 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 73-68 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Phoenix have gone 7-4 in home games. Green Bay has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Mastodons are 8-6 in conference games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fourth in the Horizon League shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Green Bay scores 75.1 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 76.8 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 79.2 points per game, 3.1 more than the 76.1 Green Bay allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Preston Ruedinger averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. CJ O’Hara is shooting 53.0% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

Hadnot is scoring 20.0 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Mastodons. Mikale Stevenson is averaging 15.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 24.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

