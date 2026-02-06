Green Bay hosts Detroit Mercy after O’Hara’s 23-point outing

Detroit Mercy Titans (10-12, 7-6 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (13-12, 8-6 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2…

Detroit Mercy Titans (10-12, 7-6 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (13-12, 8-6 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts Detroit Mercy after CJ O’Hara scored 23 points in Green Bay’s 87-84 overtime victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Phoenix have gone 6-4 in home games. Green Bay allows 76.6 points and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Titans are 7-6 in conference play. Detroit Mercy ranks eighth in the Horizon League shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Green Bay makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Detroit Mercy has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Detroit Mercy’s 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Green Bay has given up to its opponents (46.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: O’Hara is averaging 14 points for the Phoenix. Justin Allen is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Nadeau averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 16.2 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.