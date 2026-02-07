Green Bay defeats Detroit Mercy 76-63

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — CJ O’Hara’s 17 points helped Green Bay defeat Detroit Mercy 76-63 on Saturday. O’Hara also…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — CJ O’Hara’s 17 points helped Green Bay defeat Detroit Mercy 76-63 on Saturday.

O’Hara also added seven rebounds for the Phoenix (14-12, 9-6 Horizon League). Caden Wilkins scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Marcus Hall finished with 13 points.

TJ Nadeau finished with 20 points for the Titans (10-13, 7-7). Detroit Mercy also got 13 points from Orlando Lovejoy. Tyler Spratt also had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.