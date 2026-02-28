Grant Newell scores 25 and Western Kentucky defeats UTEP 97-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Grant Newell scored 25 points and Western Kentucky beat UTEP 97-65 on Saturday. Newell also…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Grant Newell scored 25 points and Western Kentucky beat UTEP 97-65 on Saturday.

Newell also added seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (18-11, 11-7 Conference USA). Teagan Moore scored 24 points and added five rebounds. LJ Hackman had 21 points and shot 7 of 11 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Hilltoppers.

Jamal West led the Miners (10-19, 6-12) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and seven rebounds. UTEP also got 15 points from Kaseem Watson. Caleb Blackwell also had 14 points and four assists.

Western Kentucky took the lead for good with 18:00 remaining in the first half. The score was 49-39 at halftime, with Moore racking up 15 points. Western Kentucky extended its lead to 93-63 during the second half, fueled by a 19-1 scoring run. Newell scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

