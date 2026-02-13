Grand Canyon visits UNLV following Roland’s 30-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-15, 8-6 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (16-8, 11-3 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-15, 8-6 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (16-8, 11-3 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Grand Canyon after Meadow Roland scored 30 points in UNLV’s 82-72 loss to the Wyoming Cowgirls.

The Lady Rebels are 9-3 on their home court. UNLV leads the MWC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Roland averaging 7.2.

The Antelopes are 8-6 against MWC opponents. Grand Canyon is seventh in the MWC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Julianna LaMendola averaging 5.1.

UNLV scores 68.2 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 67.1 Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 65.2 points per game, 3.0 more than the 62.2 UNLV allows.

The Lady Rebels and Antelopes match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roland is scoring 13.9 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Lady Rebels. Shelbee Brown is averaging 14.0 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games.

Chloe Mann is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Antelopes. LaMendola is averaging 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Rebels: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.