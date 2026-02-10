Grand Canyon hosts New Mexico after Haupt’s 30-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (18-6, 9-4 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-8, 8-4 MWC) Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Mexico Lobos (18-6, 9-4 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-8, 8-4 MWC)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces Grand Canyon after Luke Haupt scored 30 points in New Mexico’s 91-90 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Antelopes have gone 11-2 at home. Grand Canyon is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lobos are 9-4 in conference play. New Mexico averages 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Grand Canyon makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). New Mexico scores 13.0 more points per game (81.3) than Grand Canyon gives up to opponents (68.3).

The Antelopes and Lobos face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Henley is averaging 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Antelopes. Makaih Williams is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Deyton Albury is averaging 11.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Lobos. Jake Hall is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

