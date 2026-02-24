Grand Canyon faces Fresno State for conference matchup

Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-17, 9-8 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (14-14, 8-9 MWC) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-17, 9-8 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (14-14, 8-9 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces Grand Canyon in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-4 at home. Fresno State ranks second in the MWC in team defense, giving up 59.2 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Antelopes are 9-8 against MWC opponents. Grand Canyon is third in the MWC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rapuluchi Ayodele averaging 2.2.

Fresno State scores 63.5 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 66.6 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 6.0 more points per game (65.2) than Fresno State gives up to opponents (59.2).

The teams square off for the second time this season in MWC play. Grand Canyon won the last meeting 71-64 on Jan. 10. Anisa Jeffries Elicerio scored 14 points to help lead the Antelopes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danae Powell is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.7 points. Emilia Long is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Julianna LaMendola is averaging 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Antelopes. Casey Valenti-Paea is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 61.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Antelopes: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.