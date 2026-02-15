Grambling visits Prairie View A&M following Horne’s 46-point game

Grambling Tigers (11-13, 5-6 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-16, 4-8 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Grambling Tigers (11-13, 5-6 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-16, 4-8 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays Grambling after Dontae Horne scored 46 points in Prairie View A&M’s 87-82 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Panthers are 7-3 on their home court. Prairie View A&M is the top team in the SWAC with 18.6 fast break points.

The Tigers are 5-6 in SWAC play. Grambling is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Prairie View A&M gives up.

The Panthers and Tigers face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tai’Reon Joseph is averaging 20.6 points for the Panthers. Horne is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games.

Roderick Coffee III is averaging 11.1 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Jamil Muttilib is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 77.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

