Grambling hosts Alabama A&M after Coffee’s 24-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-11, 5-5 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (11-11, 5-4 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts Alabama A&M after Roderick Coffee III scored 24 points in Grambling’s 57-47 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 6-2 in home games. Grambling is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 5-5 in conference games. Alabama A&M has a 5-5 record against opponents over .500.

Grambling’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Grambling gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickey Ballard is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.3 points. Coffee is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

Kintavious Dozier is averaging 15.5 points for the Bulldogs. Koron Davis is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

