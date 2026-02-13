Gory and Fresno State host Air Force

Air Force Falcons (3-21, 0-13 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-13, 5-8 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (3-21, 0-13 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-13, 5-8 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts Air Force after DeShawn Gory scored 21 points in Fresno State’s 91-78 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Bulldogs are 8-6 in home games. Fresno State has a 6-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Falcons are 0-13 in conference play. Air Force is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

Fresno State averages 72.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 78.4 Air Force allows. Air Force has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Falcons face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Gory is shooting 47.5% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Lucas Hobin averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Kam Sanders is shooting 40.2% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 59.2 points, 24.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

