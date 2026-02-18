Glover puts up 26 as Omaha downs Oral Roberts 80-71

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ja’Sean Glover scored 26 points as Omaha beat Oral Roberts 80-71 on Wednesday. Glover shot 8…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ja’Sean Glover scored 26 points as Omaha beat Oral Roberts 80-71 on Wednesday.

Glover shot 8 of 11 (6-for-8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Mavericks (15-14, 8-6 Summit League). Lance Waddles added 14 points while shooting 6 of 11 to go with six rebounds. Grant Stubblefield finished 6 of 9 from the field for 13 points.

Luke Gray led the way for the Golden Eagles (6-22, 1-12) with 20 points. Oral Roberts also got 20 points, four assists and three steals from Ty Harper.

