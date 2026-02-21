Glover and Haskins each score 23 as Saint Joseph’s beats Loyola Chicago 75-61

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaiden Glover and Dasear Haskins each scored 23 points as Saint Joseph’s beat Loyola Chicago 75-61 on…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaiden Glover and Dasear Haskins each scored 23 points as Saint Joseph’s beat Loyola Chicago 75-61 on Saturday.

Glover also contributed eight rebounds for the Hawks (17-10, 9-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Haskins scored 23 while going 10 of 14 (3 for 5 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds. Derek Simpson had 11 points and shot 2 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Deywilk Tavarez led the way for the Ramblers (6-22, 2-13) with 14 points and four assists. Kayde Dotson added 14 points for Loyola Chicago. Miles Rubin also had eight points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Saint Joseph’s took the lead for good with 16:43 remaining in the first half. The score was 35-20 at halftime, with Haskins racking up seven points. Saint Joseph’s was outscored in the second half by a one-point margin, but Haskins scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help secure the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

