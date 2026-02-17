Glass , Washington State Cougars host the Pacific Tigers

Pacific Tigers (17-11, 8-7 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (11-16, 6-8 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (17-11, 8-7 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (11-16, 6-8 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific takes on Washington State in WCC action Wednesday.

The Cougars are 8-5 in home games. Washington State is fourth in the WCC scoring 76.6 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Tigers are 8-7 against WCC opponents. Pacific averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Washington State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Pacific averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Washington State allows.

The Cougars and Tigers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Glass is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Rihards Vavers is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elias Ralph is averaging 16.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 79.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

