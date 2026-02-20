Gilmore leads UMass Lowell against Binghamton after 24-point game

UMass Lowell River Hawks (8-18, 2-11 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (17-9, 9-4 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 3…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (8-18, 2-11 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (17-9, 9-4 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell plays Binghamton after Paris Gilmore scored 24 points in UMass Lowell’s 57-54 victory against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Bearcats have gone 11-2 at home. Binghamton is the top team in the America East with 8.2 fast break points.

The River Hawks are 2-11 against America East opponents. UMass Lowell is second in the America East with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Anabel LaTorre averaging 2.5.

Binghamton’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.3 per game UMass Lowell gives up. UMass Lowell averages 57.0 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 62.3 Binghamton gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in America East play. Binghamton won the last matchup 80-52 on Jan. 10. Kendall Bennett scored 26 points points to help lead the Bearcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Casey is averaging eight points for the Bearcats. Bella Pucci is averaging 16.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games.

Sabrina Larsson is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 8.4 points. Jaini Edmonds is shooting 36.6% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 59.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 51.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.