Gillespie and the Tennessee Volunteers host conference foe LSU

LSU Tigers (14-10, 2-9 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (17-7, 7-4 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SEC…

LSU Tigers (14-10, 2-9 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (17-7, 7-4 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes Tennessee and LSU meet on Saturday.

The Volunteers have gone 12-1 at home. Tennessee scores 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 2-9 against SEC opponents. LSU is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). LSU scores 12.0 more points per game (81.5) than Tennessee allows to opponents (69.5).

The Volunteers and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Volunteers. Nate Ament is averaging 20.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Max Mackinnon is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers. Marquel Sutton is averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.