Gibbs-Lawhorn’s 24 lead UNLV over San Jose State 82-75

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn had 24 points in UNLV’s 82-75 win over San Jose State on Tuesday night.

Gibbs-Lawhorn added five assists and three steals for the Rebels (12-12, 7-6 Mountain West Conference). Kimani Hamilton scored 23 points while shooting 6 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. Tyrin Jones had 13 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field.

Colby Garland led the Spartans (6-18, 1-12), finishing with 23 points and two steals. Pasha Goodarzi added 21 points for San Jose State. Japhet Moupadele had 11 points. The loss was the Spartans’ seventh straight.

UNLV outscored San Jose State in the second half 37-34, with Hamilton scoring 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

