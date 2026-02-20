Gibb leads BYU against Utah after 20-point performance

BYU Cougars (17-10, 6-9 Big 12) at Utah Utes (17-10, 8-7 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

BYU Cougars (17-10, 6-9 Big 12) at Utah Utes (17-10, 8-7 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays Utah after Delaney Gibb scored 20 points in BYU’s 76-67 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Utes are 9-5 in home games. Utah is fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 35.1 rebounds. Reese Ross paces the Utes with 8.3 boards.

The Cougars are 6-9 against Big 12 opponents. BYU is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game BYU gives up. BYU has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. BYU won the last matchup 77-65 on Jan. 31. Brinley Cannon scored 21 points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lani White is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 10.9 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Olivia Hamlin is shooting 39.9% and averaging 12.5 points for the Cougars. Gibb is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

