Georgia Tech visits Clemson following Moore’s 30-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-14, 6-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (17-8, 8-5 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson takes on Georgia Tech after Mia Moore scored 30 points in Clemson’s 83-59 win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers are 10-1 on their home court. Clemson scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-7 in conference games. Georgia Tech is 4-14 against opponents over .500.

Clemson makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Georgia Tech averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Clemson gives up.

The Tigers and Yellow Jackets meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rusne Augustinaite averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Moore is averaging 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Talayah Walker is shooting 43.7% and averaging 16.2 points for the Yellow Jackets. La’Nya Foster is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

