Georgia Tech plays conference rival No. 14 Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (22-3, 10-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 2-11 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Georgia Tech and No. 14 Virginia will play on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-6 in home games. Georgia Tech is 7-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cavaliers are 10-2 against ACC opponents. Virginia has a 16-3 record against opponents over .500.

Georgia Tech’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Virginia allows. Virginia averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 9.0 per game Georgia Tech gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Baye Ndongo is averaging 13.2 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 56.2% over the last 10 games.

Dallin Hall is averaging 5.8 points and four assists for the Cavaliers. Thijs De Ridder is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 1-9, averaging 72.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

