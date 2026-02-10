Georgia Tech hosts Wake Forest following Harris’ 25-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-12, 2-8 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-13, 2-9 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-12, 2-8 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-13, 2-9 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces Georgia Tech after Juke Harris scored 25 points in Wake Forest’s 88-80 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 10-5 in home games. Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 5.3.

The Demon Deacons have gone 2-8 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is 6-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Georgia Tech is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Wake Forest allows to opponents. Wake Forest averages 80.0 points per game, 4.5 more than the 75.5 Georgia Tech allows to opponents.

The Yellow Jackets and Demon Deacons square off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is averaging 15 points for the Yellow Jackets. Kam Craft is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Harris is scoring 21.1 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Demon Deacons. Myles Colvin is averaging 10.7 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 75.0 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

