Georgia Tech hosts Stanford after Clardy’s 26-point showing

Stanford Cardinal (16-8, 5-6 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-14, 5-7 ACC)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits Georgia Tech after Chloe Clardy scored 26 points in Stanford’s 86-65 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 8-5 in home games. Georgia Tech is second in the ACC with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Brianna Turnage averaging 7.6.

The Cardinal are 5-6 against ACC opponents. Stanford averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Georgia Tech is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 38.5% Stanford allows to opponents. Stanford averages 70.1 points per game, 2.7 more than the 67.4 Georgia Tech gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talayah Walker is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Catherine Alben is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Nunu Agara is averaging 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Cardinal. Clardy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

