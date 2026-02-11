Georgia State visits Marshall following Lewis-Eutsey’s 36-point game

Georgia State Panthers (9-15, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (20-6, 10-3 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 6…

Georgia State Panthers (9-15, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (20-6, 10-3 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Georgia State after Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 36 points in Marshall’s 88-81 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Thundering Herd have gone 11-2 at home. Marshall ranks 75th in college basketball averaging 9.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 33.4% from deep. Meredith Maier leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The Panthers are 4-8 against conference opponents. Georgia State is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Marshall averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 5.9 more points per game (68.7) than Marshall allows (62.8).

The Thundering Herd and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis-Eutsey is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Thundering Herd. Maier is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Crystal Henderson is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Panthers. Cheyenne Holloman is averaging 10.3 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

