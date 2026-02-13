Georgia State plays Appalachian State, aims to end road slide

Georgia State Panthers (9-16, 4-9 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-14, 3-10 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Georgia State Panthers (9-16, 4-9 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-14, 3-10 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits Appalachian State looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-5 at home. Appalachian State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 4-9 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State has a 3-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Appalachian State is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State has shot at a 38.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden McBride is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 10.5 points. Emma Smith is shooting 48.9% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Crystal Henderson is averaging 16.5 points, four assists and two steals for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.