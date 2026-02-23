Georgia State faces Coastal Carolina after Tucker’s 22-point outing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (17-12, 9-7 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-19, 7-9 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (17-12, 9-7 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-19, 7-9 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Coastal Carolina after Micah Tucker scored 22 points in Georgia State’s 80-65 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Panthers are 7-5 in home games. Georgia State has an 8-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Chanticleers are 9-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Georgia State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Georgia State has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Georgia State won 89-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Malachi Brown led Georgia State with 23 points, and Rasheed Jones led Coastal Carolina with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jelani Hamilton is averaging 17.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Panthers. Brown is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joshua Beadle is shooting 43.2% and averaging 17.5 points for the Chanticleers. Jones is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Chanticleers: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.