Georgia Southern takes on Appalachian State following Garrett’s 22-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (21-6, 14-2 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-16, 4-12 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Appalachian State after Destiny Garrett scored 22 points in Georgia Southern’s 67-54 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-5 in home games. Appalachian State scores 63.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 14-2 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

Appalachian State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 12.6 more points per game (73.3) than Appalachian State gives up (60.7).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Georgia Southern won the last meeting 67-54 on Dec. 20. Kishyah Anderson scored 20 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden McBride averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Emma Smith is shooting 48.3% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

Garrett is averaging 15.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Eagles. Anderson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

