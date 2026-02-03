Georgia Southern hosts Hall and Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (13-11, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (14-10, 6-5 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (13-11, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (14-10, 6-5 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State plays Georgia Southern after DJ Hall scored 24 points in Texas State’s 81-64 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Eagles have gone 8-3 in home games. Georgia Southern averages 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Bobcats are 6-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State scores 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Georgia Southern is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Georgia Southern gives up.

The Eagles and Bobcats match up Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.2 points. Spudd Webb is averaging 16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Hall is averaging 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bobcats. Mark Drone is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

