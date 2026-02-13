Georgia Southern hosts Fricks and Marshall

Marshall Thundering Herd (16-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (14-12, 6-7 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (16-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (14-12, 6-7 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits Georgia Southern after Wyatt Fricks scored 24 points in Marshall’s 81-79 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Eagles are 8-5 on their home court. Georgia Southern has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Thundering Herd are 8-4 against conference opponents. Marshall averages 17.0 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Jalen Speer with 5.8.

Georgia Southern averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Marshall allows. Marshall averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Georgia Southern allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spudd Webb is averaging 16.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Speer averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Noah Otshudi is shooting 46.0% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

