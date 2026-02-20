Georgia hosts Swain and Texas

Texas Longhorns (17-9, 8-5 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (18-8, 6-7 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Texas Longhorns (17-9, 8-5 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (18-8, 6-7 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas visits Georgia after Dailyn Swain scored 21 points in Texas’ 88-85 win over the LSU Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-4 at home. Georgia averages 90.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Longhorns are 8-5 in SEC play. Texas is seventh in the SEC scoring 85.3 points per game and is shooting 49.5%.

Georgia averages 90.2 points, 15.4 more per game than the 74.8 Texas allows. Texas has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Texas won the last matchup 87-67 on Jan. 24. Swain scored 26 points to help lead the Longhorns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Millender is averaging 12.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 14.3 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games.

Swain is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Longhorns. Matas Vokietaitis is averaging 16.6 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.