Georgetown takes on No. 6 UConn following Mack’s 21-point performance

Georgetown Hoyas (13-11, 5-8 Big East) at UConn Huskies (23-2, 13-1 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays No. 6 UConn after Malik Mack scored 21 points in Georgetown’s 80-73 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Huskies have gone 12-1 in home games. UConn is sixth in the Big East with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed Jr. averaging 2.6.

The Hoyas are 5-8 in Big East play. Georgetown averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

UConn makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Georgetown scores 10.5 more points per game (75.3) than UConn allows to opponents (64.8).

The Huskies and Hoyas face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braylon Mullins is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.9 points. Reed is averaging 14.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games.

KJ Lewis is averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Hoyas. Mack is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 79.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

