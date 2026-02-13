Georgetown Hoyas face the Providence Friars on 4-game slide

Providence Friars (12-14, 5-10 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (12-12, 5-10 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Providence Friars (12-14, 5-10 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (12-12, 5-10 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown enters the matchup with Providence after losing four games in a row.

The Hoyas have gone 8-5 at home. Georgetown is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Friars are 5-10 in conference games. Providence ranks eighth in the Big East with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Teneisia Brown averaging 4.2.

Georgetown’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Providence allows. Providence averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Georgetown gives up.

The Hoyas and Friars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khia Miller is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Hoyas. Destiny Agubata is averaging 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sabou Gueye is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Friars. Brown is averaging 10.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Friars: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

