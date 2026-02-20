Georgetown faces Seton Hall on 3-game losing streak

Georgetown Hoyas (13-13, 5-10 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (18-9, 8-8 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Georgetown Hoyas (13-13, 5-10 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (18-9, 8-8 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown comes into the matchup with Seton Hall as losers of three in a row.

The Pirates are 11-4 on their home court. Seton Hall is the top team in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.1 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Hoyas are 5-10 in Big East play. Georgetown is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Seton Hall’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Seton Hall gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Seton Hall won the last meeting 76-67 on Jan. 10. Adam Clark scored 22 points points to help lead the Pirates to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Staton-McCray averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Clark is averaging 12.7 points, 4.8 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

Caleb Williams is averaging 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Hoyas. KJ Lewis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

