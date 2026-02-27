George Washington faces Rhode Island on 3-game road skid

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-15, 7-10 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (24-4, 15-2 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-15, 7-10 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (24-4, 15-2 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits Rhode Island looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Rams have gone 13-1 at home. Rhode Island ranks sixth in college basketball giving up 54.0 points per game while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

The Revolutionaries have gone 7-10 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is seventh in the A-10 with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sara Lewis averaging 4.4.

Rhode Island averages 68.4 points, 8.1 more per game than the 60.3 George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Rhode Island gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in A-10 play. Rhode Island won the last meeting 79-70 on Jan. 7. Brooklyn Gray scored 23 points points to help lead the Rams to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa Harris is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 10.8 points. Gray is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Reynolds is shooting 42.8% and averaging 13.9 points for the Revolutionaries. Kamari Sims is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 59.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.