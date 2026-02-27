George Mason hosts Saint Bonaventure after Mitchell’s 23-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-13, 4-11 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (21-7, 9-6 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-13, 4-11 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (21-7, 9-6 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure faces George Mason after Frank Mitchell scored 23 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 94-76 win against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Patriots have gone 15-2 in home games. George Mason averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Bonnies have gone 4-11 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure is second in the A-10 with 16.0 assists per game led by Dasonte Bowen averaging 4.9.

George Mason’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 9.1 more points per game (77.4) than George Mason allows (68.3).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. George Mason won 77-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Kory Mincy led George Mason with 22 points, and Mitchell led Saint Bonaventure with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 14.5 points and 3.1 assists. Riley Allenspach is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Darryl Simmons II is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bonnies. Mitchell is averaging 14.4 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 58.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

