Geno Auriemma ties Tara VanDerveer for most AP Top 25 appearances as UConn stays No. 1

Geno Auriemma tied Tara VanDerveer for most appearances in the AP women’s basketball Top 25 poll when UConn remained No. 1 on Monday.

Auriemma has led the Huskies to 654 appearances in the poll during his 41-year Hall of Fame career to match VanDerveer, who retired from Stanford in 2024. UConn has been ranked for the past 621 consecutive weeks, dating to the preseason 1993-94 poll, and once again was a unanimous choice at No. 1 from the 31-member national media panel. Monday was the 900th poll in the 50-year history of the rankings.

UCLA and South Carolina remained second and third behind the Huskies. Texas and Vanderbilt were next as the top five remained unchanged from a week earlier. The Commodores beat the Longhorns last week before losing to Georgia on Sunday.

Michigan, LSU and Louisville were next. Duke moved back into the top 10 at No. 9 as the Blue Devils are riding a 16-game winning streak after beating rival North Carolina on Sunday.

Ohio State dropped two places to 10th after losing to Maryland on Sunday. The Terrapins jumped up six spots to 14th.

In and out

Minnesota entered the Top 25 for the first time this season as the Golden Gophers came in at No. 23. They have an eight-game winning streak but a difficult week ahead with games against Ohio State and No. 18 Michigan State. Minnesota was ranked for two weeks last season. Georgia also came back into the rankings this week, appearing at No. 24 after its win over Vanderbilt. Princeton and Washington fell out of the poll.

Conference supremacy

The SEC remained the top conference with 10 teams in the poll. The Big Ten is next with seven. The Big 12 has four teams, the Atlantic Coast Conference has three and the Big East one.

Games of the week

No. 6 Michigan at No. 13 Iowa, Sunday — A fight for second place in the Big Ten as the Wolverines and Hawkeyes are a game apart in the loss column in the conference standings, trailing UCLA. The Hawkeyes beat Nebraska in a matinee Monday.

No. 7 LSU at No. 17 Mississippi, Thursday — A key SEC matchup with the Tigers looking to rebound from a loss to South Carolina. The Rebels have a busy week with games against Tennessee, LSU and South Carolina this week.

