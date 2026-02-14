Gayle leads Pennsylvania against Columbia after 23-point outing

Pennsylvania Quakers (14-8, 4-5 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (16-6, 7-2 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pennsylvania Quakers (14-8, 4-5 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (16-6, 7-2 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on Columbia after Mataya Gayle scored 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 72-66 win over the Cornell Big Red.

The Lions have gone 7-3 at home. Columbia is second in the Ivy League scoring 71.8 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Quakers have gone 4-5 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania averages 64.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Columbia averages 71.8 points, 14.5 more per game than the 57.3 Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania averages 64.4 points per game, 3.7 more than the 60.7 Columbia gives up.

The Lions and Quakers meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Perri Page is shooting 54.2% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

Gayle is averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Quakers. Katie Collins is averaging 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

