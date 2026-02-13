Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs play the Presbyterian Blue Hose, look for 4th straight win

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-16, 6-5 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-21, 1-10 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-16, 6-5 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-21, 1-10 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Presbyterian.

The Blue Hose have gone 2-8 in home games. Presbyterian has a 2-18 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 6-5 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Presbyterian scores 53.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 63.2 Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Presbyterian gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Sykes averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 4.7 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Jacia Cunningham is shooting 27.4% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Amina Gray averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Anaya Harris is shooting 36.9% and averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 1-9, averaging 52.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 54.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 12.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

