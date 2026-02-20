Gardner-Webb hosts High Point following Gerdes’ 20-point game

High Point Panthers (23-4, 12-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-16, 8-5 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday,…

High Point Panthers (23-4, 12-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-16, 8-5 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Gardner-Webb after Peyton Gerdes scored 20 points in High Point’s 60-55 victory against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 6-5 on their home court. Gardner-Webb is eighth in the Big South scoring 55.4 points while shooting 37.2% from the field.

The Panthers have gone 12-2 against Big South opponents. High Point has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 36.4% High Point allows to opponents. High Point has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Gardner-Webb have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. High Point won the last matchup 73-44 on Jan. 24. Aaliyah Collins scored 15 points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amina Gray averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Anaya Harris is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Macy Spencer is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18.7 points. Collins is averaging 11 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 54.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 12.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.