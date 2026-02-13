Gardner-Webb hosts High Point after Martin’s 27-point game

High Point Panthers (23-4, 11-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-23, 1-10 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday,…

High Point Panthers (23-4, 11-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-23, 1-10 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits Gardner-Webb after Rob Martin scored 27 points in High Point’s 95-70 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 3-8 in home games. Gardner-Webb is ninth in the Big South with 10.1 assists per game led by Colin Hawkins averaging 2.1.

The Panthers are 11-1 against Big South opponents. High Point averages 91.0 points while outscoring opponents by 21.1 points per game.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game High Point gives up. High Point averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Gardner-Webb allows.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Hogarth is shooting 56.8% and averaging 11.1 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Hawkins is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Terry Anderson is averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Martin is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 26.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 86.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

