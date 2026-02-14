Live Radio
Garang scores 21 to lead Le Moyne past Chicago State 81-63

The Associated Press

February 14, 2026, 3:38 PM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Deng Garang scored 21 points and Le Moyne beat Chicago State 81-63 on Saturday.

Garang also had seven rebounds for the Dolphins (14-13, 9-5 Northeast Conference). Shilo Jackson added 15 points and six rebounds. Trent Mosquera hit four 3-pointers and score 13.

CJ Ray finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Cougars (6-21, 4-10). Marcus Tankersley added 14 points and four assists. Stephen Byard totaled 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

