Garang scores 21 to lead Le Moyne past Chicago State 81-63

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Deng Garang scored 21 points and Le Moyne beat Chicago State 81-63 on Saturday. Garang also…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Deng Garang scored 21 points and Le Moyne beat Chicago State 81-63 on Saturday.

Garang also had seven rebounds for the Dolphins (14-13, 9-5 Northeast Conference). Shilo Jackson added 15 points and six rebounds. Trent Mosquera hit four 3-pointers and score 13.

CJ Ray finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Cougars (6-21, 4-10). Marcus Tankersley added 14 points and four assists. Stephen Byard totaled 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.