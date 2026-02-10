Gallagher leads South Carolina Upstate against Winthrop after 25-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (7-17, 2-8 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (11-14, 4-7 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (7-17, 2-8 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (11-14, 4-7 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate faces Winthrop after Cassie Gallagher scored 25 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 70-63 win against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Eagles are 7-3 in home games. Winthrop is third in the Big South scoring 65.9 points while shooting 40.4% from the field.

The Spartans are 2-8 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate has a 4-11 record against opponents above .500.

Winthrop is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 38.5% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Winthrop has given up to its opponents (42.0%).

The Eagles and Spartans match up Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Pierfax is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.2 points. Amourie Porter is averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Aijah Palmore is averaging six points and 7.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Aubrie Kierscht is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

