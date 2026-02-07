Fulton scores 21 as NJIT knocks off Binghamton 73-64

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ari Fulton’s 21 points helped NJIT defeat Binghamton 73-64 on Saturday. Fulton also added nine rebounds…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ari Fulton’s 21 points helped NJIT defeat Binghamton 73-64 on Saturday.

Fulton also added nine rebounds for the Highlanders (13-12, 8-2 America East Conference). Jordan Rogers added 15 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc while he also had eight rebounds. Sebastian Robinson shot 5 of 14 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points. David Bolden made four 3s and scored 14 points.

Jeremiah Quigley finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals for the Bearcats (5-20, 1-9). Wes Peterson added 14 points and seven rebounds for Binghamton. Stephan Snagg had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.