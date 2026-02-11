Fulton leads NJIT against New Hampshire after 21-point game

NJIT Highlanders (13-12, 8-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-14, 4-5 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

NJIT Highlanders (13-12, 8-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-14, 4-5 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits New Hampshire after Ari Fulton scored 21 points in NJIT’s 73-64 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Wildcats have gone 7-2 in home games. New Hampshire is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 8-2 against America East opponents. NJIT ranks seventh in the America East shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

New Hampshire is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.8% NJIT allows to opponents. NJIT’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than New Hampshire has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Graham averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Kijan Robinson is shooting 43.3% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Robinson is shooting 43.6% and averaging 13.5 points for the Highlanders. David Bolden is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

