Fuller’s 17 lead LIU past Fairleigh Dickinson 74-60

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Fuller scored 17 points as LIU beat Fairleigh Dickinson 74-60 on Saturday. Fuller shot 6…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Fuller scored 17 points as LIU beat Fairleigh Dickinson 74-60 on Saturday.

Fuller shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Sharks (21-10, 15-3 Northeast Conference). Greg Gordon scored 14 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field, and added six assists. Jomo Goings had 12 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Taeshaud Jackson led the Knights (11-20, 8-10) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. Fairleigh Dickinson also got 12 points and six rebounds from Cyril Martynov. David Jevtic also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.