Fuller scores 24, LIU downs Chicago State 73-56

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Fuller’s 24 points helped LIU defeat Chicago State 73-56 on Thursday.

Fuller also added seven rebounds for the Sharks (20-10, 14-3 Northeast Conference). Malachi Davis scored 17 points, going 7 of 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Jomo Goings had 10 points and six rebounds, as well as three steals.

Stephen Byard finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Cougars (7-23, 5-12), who had secured five of their seven wins over the last eight games. Chicago State also got 14 points, six rebounds and six assists from CJ Ray. Marcus Tankersley finished with eight points and six rebounds.

The Sharks led 32-31 at the half, then lost the lead early in the second half. They regained it and took it for good with 11:57 left in the second half, on a 20-2 run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

