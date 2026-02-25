Fuller leads LIU against Chicago State after 26-point performance

Chicago State Cougars (7-22, 5-11 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (19-10, 13-3 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chicago State Cougars (7-22, 5-11 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (19-10, 13-3 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU faces Chicago State after Jamal Fuller scored 26 points in LIU’s 91-83 loss to the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Sharks are 9-1 in home games. LIU averages 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 5-11 against NEC opponents. Chicago State has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

LIU’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 66.0 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 72.4 LIU gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in NEC play. LIU won the last meeting 74-55 on Jan. 4. Fuller scored 21 points points to help lead the Sharks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fuller is averaging 16.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Doyel Cockrill III is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 11.8 points. CJ Ray is shooting 42.2% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

