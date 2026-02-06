Frost leads North Dakota State against Omaha after 29-point showing

North Dakota State Bison (21-2, 10-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (3-22, 1-9 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Dakota State Bison (21-2, 10-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (3-22, 1-9 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits Omaha after Marisa Frost scored 29 points in North Dakota State’s 74-49 win against the UMKC Roos.

The Mavericks have gone 3-8 in home games. Omaha ranks eighth in the Summit with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Avril Smith averaging 7.8.

The Bison are 10-0 in conference matchups. North Dakota State averages 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 21.0 points per game.

Omaha is shooting 33.1% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points lower than the 40.5% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

The Mavericks and Bison square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Regan Juenemann averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Alison Stephens is shooting 30.9% and averaging 10.0 points over the past 10 games.

Jocelyn Schiller is averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Bison. Avery Koenen is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 50.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 31.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bison: 10-0, averaging 82.0 points, 46.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

