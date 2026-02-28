Frison scores 33 as Chattanooga knocks off VMI 86-79

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Frison’s 33 points led Chattanooga past VMI 86-79 on Saturday. Frison shot 14 for 18…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Frison’s 33 points led Chattanooga past VMI 86-79 on Saturday.

Frison shot 14 for 18 (3 of 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Mocs (13-18, 7-11 Southern Conference). Billy Smith scored 15 points, and Collin Mulholland had 13 points for Chattanooga.

Cal Liston led the way for the Keydets (6-25, 1-17) with 21 points and nine rebounds. TJ Johnson added 21 points and seven rebounds for VMI. Kaden Stuckey finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. The Keydets have lost 16 straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

