Frison, Chattanooga Mocs host the Western Carolina Catamounts

Western Carolina Catamounts (9-15, 5-8 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-16, 4-9 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SoCon foes Chattanooga and Western Carolina meet on Saturday.

The Mocs are 6-6 on their home court. Chattanooga is fifth in the SoCon with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tate Darner averaging 3.5.

The Catamounts are 5-8 in conference play. Western Carolina is sixth in the SoCon with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Samuel Dada averaging 4.0.

Chattanooga averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 9.4 per game Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.6 per game Chattanooga allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Frison is averaging 14.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Mocs. Brennan Watkins is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tidjiane Dioumassi is averaging 6.8 points for the Catamounts. Cord Stansberry is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

