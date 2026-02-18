Fricks leads Marshall against Appalachian State after 27-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (17-10, 9-5 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (18-10, 10-5 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

Marshall Thundering Herd (17-10, 9-5 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (18-10, 10-5 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Appalachian State after Wyatt Fricks scored 27 points in Marshall’s 84-80 win over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-3 at home. Appalachian State ranks third in the Sun Belt with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Luke Wilson averaging 2.9.

The Thundering Herd have gone 9-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Jalen Speer with 5.9.

Appalachian State is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Appalachian State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Jennings is averaging 15.3 points for the Mountaineers. Alonzo Dodd is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Speer is averaging 14.7 points and 5.9 assists for the Thundering Herd. Fricks is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

