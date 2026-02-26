Freihofer and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels host conference foe Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (2-28, 0-17 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-7, 14-3 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (2-28, 0-17 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-7, 14-3 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kayce Hyman and Bellarmine visit Liz Freihofer and Eastern Kentucky on Friday.

The Colonels are 13-3 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Althea Kara Angeles with 4.0.

The Knights are 0-17 in ASUN play. Bellarmine gives up 80.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 31.0 points per game.

Eastern Kentucky’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Eastern Kentucky gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky won the last meeting 90-46 on Jan. 17. Ndidiamaka Ndukwe scored 23 points points to help lead the Colonels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseana Vaz is averaging 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Colonels. Kenleigh Woods is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Smith is scoring 10.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Knights. Hyman is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 43.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 30.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

